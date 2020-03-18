Learn More
Discover
Features
Webinars and Demo
Partners
Events Directory
Resources
Blog
Fundraising Articles
Case Studies
User Guide
See All
Pricing
Menu
Pricing
Features
Webinars and Demo
Partners
Events Directory
Blog
Fundraising Articles
Case Studies
User Guide
All Resources
Setting Up a Silent or Live Auction Using Auctria
webinars
Setting Up a Silent or Live Auction Using Auctria
Wed, Mar 18th, 2020 4:00 PM
Webinar Slides
View slides in a new tab
Webinar Resources
Event Kickoff Checklist: Silent & Live Auction
Event Launch Checklist- Silent & Live Auction
Event-day Readiness Checklist: Silent & Live auction
Organization set-up
Credit card set-up, connecting Stripe
Ticket How-to Video
Website editor webinar
Closeout & Checkout webinar