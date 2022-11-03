Learn More
Plug the Leaks in the Auction Fundraising Strategy featuring Ellen Bristol
Thu, Nov 3rd, 2022 6:00 PM
Webinar Slides
View slides in a new tab
Webinar Resources
SMART Special Event Analysis Worksheet
Bristol Strategy Group
Leaky Bucket Assessment