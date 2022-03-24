Learn More
Looking Back to Look Forward
webinars
Looking Back to Look Forward
Thu, Mar 24th, 2022 6:00 PM
Webinar Slides
View slides in a new tab
Webinar Resources
Keela's Nonprofit KPI Scorecard (make a copy!)
FEP Fundraising benchmarks (for filling in your Scorecard)
How to Develop Your Nonprofit's Impact Measurement Strategy (webinar)
Keela's Nonprofit Blog
Keela's Free Webinars
M+R Benchmarks (for filling in your Scorecard)