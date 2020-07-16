Live Demo of Auctria with Q&A, July 16
Thursday, July 16th, 2020 8:00pm UTC
Auctria live platform demonstration with OPEN Q&A
This demonstration will include a short presentation of the bidder experience, followed by the administrator experience. Along the way, we will share a few sample event websites based on our pre-built templates. The objective is to answer your questions about how to Auctria for your next fundraiser.
Auctria makes the entire fundraiser EASY- from the first donation to the last receipt and all the bidding & activity in between.
Invite the entire team to join us!
Laurie Hochman has a passion for helping groups exceed their fundraising goals. After using Auctria for many auction fundraisers, she joined the team to help others boost their auction fundraising for many wonderful causes. Auctria has been used for over 50,000 auctions and events raising over $500 million.
“The beauty in what is done with the money raised with Auctria is what motivates me every day to help auction teams succeed. Hope all your bids soar!”