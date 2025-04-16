Level Up Your Event Marketing With Email

It takes more than just one email to reach your goal.
Email is a powerful tool for non-profits who want to sell more event tickets or raise more money through online auctions. But it takes more than just one email to reach your goal.
In this webinar you'll learn:
- How email can complement the other marketing tactics your organization is using for events and auction marketing
- What types of emails to send to sell more tickets and raise more money
- Tips to improve the click-through rate of your emails