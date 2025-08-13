Laying the Foundation for Future Fundraising Success

Featuring Mekenzie Pettitt from Alaska Premier Auctions. Sharing strategies that have helped raise over $4.5 million for more than 40 local Alaska organizations—all in just the past year.

What do you want your guests to remember—your mission, your fundraiser, your impact?

Insider strategies that ensure a smooth, powerful, and unforgettable guest experience—from the first impression to the final bid.

✨ Don’t leave your event to chance. Discover how the pros make it look effortless—and massively successful.