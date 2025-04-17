Features
Auctions
Tickets
Payments
Event Website
Donations
Communications
Reports & Analytics
Raffles & Sales
Sponsorship
Mobile Apps
See Features
Pricing
Learn More
Discover
Webinars and Demo
Partners
Unique Events
Events Directory
Resources
Fundraising Articles
Spotlight
News
User Guide
See All
Menu
Pricing
Features
Webinars and Demo
Partners
Unique Events
Events Directory
Fundraising Articles
Spotlight
News
User Guide
All Resources
Integrating your Auctria auction data into Little Green Light
webinars
Integrating your Auctria auction data into Little Green Light
Thu, Apr 17th, 2025 7:00 PM (UTC)
Are you using Auctria to manage your auctions and want to know how you can easily transfer that data into Little Green Light? or any other CRM?
Webinar Slides
View slides in a new tab
Webinar Resources
[Help Article] Little Green Light
Get $200 off with Referral code “auctria”
Using Auctria (NEW reports) & Little Green Light's Flex Tool