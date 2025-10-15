Inspire Board Members to Facilitate Philanthropy featuring Claire Axelrad

Laurie Hochman has a passion for helping groups exceed their fundraising goals. After using Auctria for many auction fundraisers, she joined the team to help others boost their auction fundraising for many wonderful causes. Auctria has been used for auctions and events raising over one billion dollars.

“The beauty in what is done with the money raised with Auctria is what motivates me every day to help auction teams succeed. Hope all your bids soar!”