How to grow long term relationships with event supporters using a CRM

Keeping track of your organization's special events in your donor management system can have a tremendous impact on your ability to grow long-term relationships with your donors. In this webinar, we'll share:
- what pieces of event data are most important to track in your CRM (and what isn't!)
- using your data to save time and energy planning your annual event
- how to develop a practical stewardship plan to convert event attendees to donors