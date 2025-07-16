Features
Auctions
Tickets
Payments
Event Website
Donations
Communications
Reports & Analytics
Raffles & Sales
Sponsorship
Mobile Apps
See Features
Pricing
Learn More
Discover
Webinars and Demo
Partners
Unique Events
Events Directory
Resources
Fundraising Articles
Spotlight
News
User Guide
See All
Menu
Pricing
Features
Webinars and Demo
Partners
Unique Events
Events Directory
Fundraising Articles
Spotlight
News
User Guide
All Resources
From Good to Great: Rework Your Nonprofit Marketing Plan for Year-End Growth
webinars
From Good to Great: Rework Your Nonprofit Marketing Plan for Year-End Growth
Wed, Jul 16th, 2025 6:00 PM (UTC)
Discover fresh, actionable ways to make smartest mid-year moves so your nonprofit can capture attention, increase donor engagement, and grow results heading into the giving season.
Webinar Slides
View slides in a new tab
Webinar Resources
[book a call] with Community Boost | Candace Cody
Community Boost Accelerator
[download] 2025 Nonprofit Marketing Plan Template from Community Boost
[download] Year End Marketing Calendar Template
[webinar replay] Build Your Nonprofit’s Comprehensive Marketing Plan with Candace