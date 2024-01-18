[external panel] Your 2024 Auctions: Tips and Tricks

Discover game-changing strategies for your upcoming auctions in this must-attend panel session.
We’ll be unraveling practical tips and tricks, tossing around ideas, and giving you a sneak peek into what 2024 holds for successful auctions. Don’t miss out – it’s time to bid farewell to uncertainty and hello to auction success!
What will be discussed?
- Trends, tools, and tech transforming auction processes
- Strategies to create buzz and draw the right audience
- Leveraging data and analytics to enhance auction outcomes
And so much more!