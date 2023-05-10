[external panel] The Smart School: Technology for K-12

As technology continues to transform our world, it’s essential that we leverage it to enhance the learning experiences of K-12 students. Let’s take a look at emerging trends in the EdTech sector. Mark your calendars and join us for an enlightening and engaging discussion on how we can use technology to create smarter schools.

NXUnite connects leaders in the mission-driven space with the resources and people they need for their organization to thrive. From hosting panels with industry experts to providing curated listings of nonprofit learning opportunities, NXUnite helps organizations get their important questions answered. Gain insight, share knowledge, and connect with the people you need to accomplish your mission. NXUnite brings nonprofit leaders together in an unstoppable community that facilitates valuable connections.