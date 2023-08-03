[External Panel]Supporting the Classroom: Fundraising for Schools

As technology continues to transform our world, it’s essential that we leverage it to enhance the learning experiences of K-12 students. Let’s take a look at emerging trends in the EdTech sector. Mark your calendars and join us for an enlightening and engaging discussion on how we can use technology to create smarter schools.

Auctria's Laurie Hochman is thrilled to have the opportunity to share her expertise and hear from some of my fellow industry experts.

During this panel, you will hear about:

Innovative fundraising strategies

Tips for building successful partnerships and collaborations

Effective marketing strategies for school fundraising campaigns

Volunteer and event management tips and tricks

