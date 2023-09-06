[External Panel] All Things Auction & Event Fundraisers: Tips and Tricks for Nonprofits

Get ready to jump into the exciting world of auction and event fundraising that can give your nonprofit’s efforts a real boost. We’ll explore innovative techniques, share best practices, and showcase impactful event examples. Join us and let’s elevate your fundraising events together!

What will be discussed?

Tips for choosing the right auction/event type best fit for your nonprofit

Strategies for creating engaging event experiences

Tools and technology for seamless events

Pre-event promotion, logistics, and planning