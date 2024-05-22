Event Fundraising Magic: How to Leverage Behavioral Science to Make Giving Feel Amazing

In this webinar you will learn how behavioral science principles can be applied in fundraising to increase donors' involvement and engagement.

Because the way the human brain works your communications (email, direct mail and ad campaigns, social media messages) need both rational and emotional components.

We will talk about:

emotional response

storytelling

autonomy bias

aversion email title

fear of missing out

sense of control

Patrick Siver, BAS will provide us with examples how these approaches have been used in practice, from his 30 years fundraising experience.

Bonus: One of the webinar attendees will win their very own paperback copy of the "Using Behavioral Science in Marketing: Drive customer action and loyalty by prompting instinctive responses" by Nancy Harhut.