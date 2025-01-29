Features
Elevate 2025: Build Your Nonprofit’s Comprehensive Marketing Plan
webinars
Elevate 2025: Build Your Nonprofit’s Comprehensive Marketing Plan
Wed, Jan 29th, 2025 7:00 PM (UTC)
Ensure your nonprofit is ready with a robust and actionable marketing plan.
Webinar Slides
View slides in a new tab
Webinar Resources
Register for Nonprofit Marketing Summit - FREE & Virtual Conference
Download Your 2025 Nonprofit Marketing Plan Template
Book a time to chat with Candace