Collect, Organize, Share: Raising Awareness to Raise Money

Raising money starts with the why.
In this webinar Carly from Memory Fox will show you how to ask for and collect the valuable resources- STORIES. Then we will show you how to shine the spotlight on the story with your event website and emails.
Agenda
- Collecting- Techniques for gathering compelling stories, Identifying potential storytellers, Conducting effective interviews
- Organizing- Categorizing and cataloging stories, Creating a story bank, Strategies for maintaining confidentiality and privacy
- Sharing -To the right platform at the tight time
- Raising money - Using Auctria to convert the stories into sponsorships, donations and bids.