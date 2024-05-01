Auctria

Collect, Organize, Share: Raising Awareness to Raise Money

Wed, May 1st, 2024 6:00 PM (UTC)
In this webinar Carly from Memory Fox will show you how to ask for and collect the valuable resources- STORIES.

Raising money starts with the why.

In this webinar Carly from Memory Fox will show you how to ask for and collect the valuable resources- STORIES. Then we will show you how to shine the spotlight on the story with your event website and emails.

Agenda

  • Collecting- Techniques for gathering compelling stories, Identifying potential storytellers, Conducting effective interviews
  • Organizing- Categorizing and cataloging stories, Creating a story bank, Strategies for maintaining confidentiality and privacy
  • Sharing -To the right platform at the tight time
  • Raising money - Using Auctria to convert the stories into sponsorships, donations and bids.

Webinar Resources

Copyright @ 2011 - 2025 by Auctria