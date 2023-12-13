Features
Auctions
Tickets
Payments
Event Website
Donations
Communications
Reports & Analytics
Raffles & Sales
Sponsorship
Mobile Apps
See Features
Pricing
Learn More
Discover
Webinars and Demo
Partners
Unique Events
Events Directory
Resources
Fundraising Articles
Spotlight
News
User Guide
See All
Menu
Pricing
Features
Webinars and Demo
Partners
Unique Events
Events Directory
Fundraising Articles
Spotlight
News
User Guide
All Resources
Budgeting & Forecasting: A Plan for Financial and Fundraising Success
webinars
Budgeting & Forecasting: A Plan for Financial and Fundraising Success
Wed, Dec 13th, 2023 7:00 PM (UTC)
This webinar presents a best practice methodology to ensure that your budget is a valuable tool that guides your organization to success.
Webinar Slides
View slides in a new tab
Webinar Resources
Jitasa Group
[article] Recording Nonprofit Auction Funds: 3 Best Practices
Guide: Nonprofit Auction Fair Market Value and Taxes