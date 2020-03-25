We know there are lots of super hero auction teams out there! In this time of uncertainty Auctria is calling you all teams to share how you are coping and shifting efforts during the COVID-19 crisis. Auction teams have seen it all, but even this is new.

Auctria is providing a safe forum space to connect with auction teams everywhere to share and compare notes.

This will not be a standard monologue webinar, this will be an open-forum to connect and recharge with others. Please invite the entire team to register!

Starters:

If you have a specific best practice, worst story or pearl of wisdom you definitely want to share, email me so I can incorporate it into the loose agenda.

Are you having to adjust your fundraising event due to COVID-19?

Did you postpone, cancel, or shift from in-person to online?

How are you communicating adjustments with donors, bidders, sponsors?

My email: laurie.hochman@autria.com

Info on how to use audio controls while in the live webinar