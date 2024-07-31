Features
Auctions
Tickets
Payments
Event Website
Donations
Communications
Reports & Analytics
Raffles & Sales
Sponsorship
Mobile Apps
See Features
Pricing
Learn More
Discover
Webinars and Demo
Partners
Unique Events
Events Directory
Resources
Fundraising Articles
Spotlight
News
User Guide
See All
Menu
Pricing
Features
Webinars and Demo
Partners
Unique Events
Events Directory
Fundraising Articles
Spotlight
News
User Guide
All Resources
3 Things to do NOW to Guarantee Year-End Success
webinars
3 Things to do NOW to Guarantee Year-End Success
Wed, Jul 31st, 2024 6:00 PM (UTC)
Featuring Get Fully Funded's Chief Encouragement Officer, Sandy Rees
Webinar Slides
View slides in a new tab
Webinar Resources
[💚Registration] Inspired Fundraising Retreat with Sandy Rees and Get Fully Funded
[worksheet] Do These 3 Things NOW to Blow Past Your Holiday Goals