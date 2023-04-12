Unique Event Ideas that will Make a Difference! Birdhouses to Bears, oh my!

Auctria’s platform is designed for event and auction fundraisers. This means all the fundraising that happens for the events can be streamlined easily. Because of the flexibility of the event website to change colors, images, video, links and pages each event is unique. Here is a collection of some of the more colorful and extraordinary events.

The BMO Top Shelf 4 on 4 Barrhaven Ball Hockey Tournament uses Auctria to register teams for their tournament. Boys and girls recreational division is 4 on 4 ball hockey. The Nepean, Rideau and Osgoode Community Resource Centre (NROCRC) is a much needed, well-used community service organization that helps vulnerable individuals and families lead better lives. NROCRC is non-profit charitable organization and our services and programs are free.

NROCRC supports the largest population-over 200,000 people-and serves the largest physical territory of all of Ottawa's community resource centres.

Community Resource Center, Nepan, Rideau, Osgoode-(NROCR)

Brad Spooner, Program Manager

Together with our friends and relatives, we look forward to honoring Native perseverance, resilience, and vibrancy. We gather to be inspired by the stories of our grantee partners, who have cared for our elders and youth, honored our cultures, and offered their beauty to the world during a difficult time.

Find your Virtual Ambassador below and donate to their campaigns. Donating to their thermometer helps them reach their personal goal, and helps us reach our event goal overall! Help us achieve our mission to build on the Native tradition of giving in two ways: Increasing philanthropy for and among Tribal communities through grants, and empowering community leaders with the tools they need to succeed through training.

Total raised +$226,000

Potlatch.org

Created by: GFSEvents

Christmas Under the Clocktower

Select your favorite tree and vote. Each dollar donated to your favorite tree is equivalent to one vote. If you can't choose just one, you're able to vote for multiple trees!!! Your votes directly support the great work that each non-profit does in our community.

Total raised 2022 +$25K

Total raise 2021 +$36K

Multiple charities

Created by EventFull RVA