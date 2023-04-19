Transforming Ordinary into Extraordinary for Fundraising

When art funding was slashed from San Diego school budgets, ArtReach said we need to do something. ArtReach was founded to not only fund but actually do outreach to facilitate art programs.

ArtReach’s annual Charity Art Auction is a highly anticipated event that showcases the talent of local and renowned artists. The fundraiser challenges artists to transform ordinary objects into unique and extraordinary works of art, highlighting the idea that anything can be art. By participating in the auction, artists have the opportunity to expand their client base while supporting arts programs for youth.

While the auction takes place online and is open to anyone nationwide, ArtReach has partnered with ArtWalk since 2019 to showcase the art at their outdoor festivals. These events provide local and visiting attendees the opportunity to view the auction items in person and place bids in person. The exposure provided by ArtWalk increases the audience to both the auction and the programs.

Thanks to the generosity of businesses and major supporters, ArtReach has had access to a wide range of items that artists can use as their canvases. These partnerships ensure that the entirety of the funds raised support both the participating artists and ArtReach’s free programs for youth that do not otherwise have access to visual arts opportunities.

Since 2019 the impact has funded over $119,000 for Arts Education. Over 332 custom art pieces have been designed by 113 professional and student artists.

Art on Bicycles

10 BICYCLES

65 HELMETS, BELLS, & BASKETS

29 ARTISTS

New bicycles and accessories donated by Electra Bicycle Company

Electra Bicycle Company, a San Diego-based company and the leading lifestyle bicycle brand in the U.S., has generously donated a collection of bikes and accessories to be transformed by local artists. Founded in Southern California in 1993, Electra has aimed to put the fun into bike riding again. Their founding philosophy combines creativity, innovation, design, and attention to detail to make the most comfortable bikes possible. We’re so honored and thrilled to be partnering with them on this event!

ArtReach has partnered with Mission Fed ArtWalk to showcase the Bicycle Art Auction during their event on April 29th & 30th. Visitors can view the art at the Piazza della Famiglia in Little Italy to view painted bicycles and accessories up close! ArtReach staff is on-site to facilitate in-person bids on your favorites. Proceeds from this Charity Art Auction directly benefit our free programs for youth that do not otherwise have access to visual arts opportunities.

Art on Vans Sneakers

93 pairs of shoes

39 artists

New shoes donated by Vans Fashion Valley

Vans Fashion Valley donated over 100 pairs of Vans shoes to be transformed into custom, wearable works of art by local artists. Artists customized the shoes with acrylic paint, paint pens, crystals, a collage technique using printed fabric images, and even paint that is black light reactive to create truly unique, custom art for your feet.

All 87 pairs of Vans were sold through an online auction and were exhibited during ArtWalk @ Liberty Station in August 2022. In addition to the auction, this was the first project where two featured artists joined our team at ArtWalk to custom-paint Vans live for attendees to take home on the spot. Proceeds from this Charity Art Auction directly benefited our free programs for youth that do not otherwise have access to visual arts opportunities.

Art on Vinyl

138 Records

51 artists

33 student artists

Recycled vinyl records from local record stores

Over 130 vinyl records were collected from local record stores to be transformed into custom works of art. The project also featured three electric guitars that were donated by Fender for artists to transform into unique, playable works of art. Artists customized the records and guitars with a variety of mixed media, acrylic paint, oil paint, resin, spray paint, glass, collage art, and fibers to create truly unique, custom art. Some of the artists also created 3D sculptural pieces, featuring a dress form made from melted vinyl and fibers, a relief sculpture made with carved vinyl and live moss, and a 4’x6′ relief painting of an owl made up broken-up pieces of vinyl.

For the first time, the auction featured art by local student artists. Participating artist and teacher Paul Mericle led his 9th-12th grade students at Francis Parker School through a mixed-media project, incorporating vinyl record art that will be included in the auction. ArtReach is proud to support student artists by giving them the opportunity to experience the process of exhibiting and selling their artwork.

All of the records and guitars were sold through an online auction and were exhibited during Mission Fed ArtWalk in April 2022. Proceeds from this Charity Art Auction directly benefited our free programs for youth that do not otherwise have access to visual arts opportunities.

Art of Guitars

2021 Art on Guitars

32 GUITARS

32 ARTISTS

New electric & acoustic guitars donated by Fender

Electric guitars were transformed into playable art! Fender generously donated 32 electric, acoustic, and bass guitars to be transformed into playable works of art by local artists. Artists customized the guitars with acrylic paint, resin, spray paint, tape dots, Posca pens, and ink to create truly unique, custom art.

Among the participating artists were singer-songwriter and philanthropist Jason Mraz and musician Tom Delonge of Blink-182.

All 32 guitars were sold through an online auction and were exhibited during Mission Fed ArtWalk in April 2021. Proceeds from this Charity Art Auction directly benefited our free programs for youth that do not otherwise have access to visual arts opportunities.

James Hood Guitar and Wildcat Guitars in Escondido donated their time and services to reassemble all of the guitars and ensure they were all playable and ready for the auction.

2020 Art on Guitars

31 GUITARS

31 ARTISTS

New electric & acoustic guitars donated by Fender

Fender generously donated 30 EVH Wolfgang Standard electric guitars to be transformed into playable works of art by local artists. As an added bonus, an anonymous donor provided a Mark Hoppus Signature Jazz Bass from their personal collection to also be included in the auction. Artists customized the guitars with acrylic paint, resin, spray paint, glass mosaic, collage art, and even crystals to create truly unique, custom art.

All 31 guitars were sold through an online auction and were exhibited during ArtWalk @ Liberty Station in October 2020. Proceeds from this Charity Art Auction directly benefited our free programs for youth that do not otherwise have access to visual arts opportunities.

Among the participating artists was singer-songwriter and activist Michael Franti, who painted the title of his popular album and song, “Stay Human.”

James Hood Guitar and Wildcat Guitars in Escondido donated their time and services to reassemble all of the guitars and ensure they were all playable and ready for the auction. Check out this behind-the-scenes video of James Hood adding a glossy finish to the “Rock on Child” guitar by Lee Kohse.

Art on Surfboards

35 surfboards

35 artists

Recycled surfboards donated by Rerip

Rerip generously donated 35 recycled surfboards to be transformed into custom works of art by local artists. Artists customized the guitars with acrylic paint, oil paint, resin, spray paint, and glass mosaic to create truly unique, custom art. One surfboard was even created completely out of wood.

Among the participating artists was singer-songwriter and philanthropist Jason Mraz, whose all-white “PEACE AND QUIET” surfboard transformed under black light to show the bright and bold “MAKE SOME NOISE.”

All 35 surfboards were sold through an online auction and were exhibited during Mission Fed ArtWalk in April 2019. Proceeds from this Charity Art Auction directly benefited our free programs for youth that do not otherwise have access to visual arts opportunities.

Recognition

Each year ArtReach chooses a new canvas to which artists create one of a kind masterpieces and those precious pieces are auctioned off. Because of the unique nature of these pieces and the work of the ArtReach Marketing and PR team they get lots of local attention. They are masters at partnering and recognition. Here are some examples of the public ways they solicit for artists and support.

Artists and donors that want to partner with ArtReach on a future Charity Art Auction

If you or your business share our commitment to ignite youth creativity, here is how they work together!

Website: Feature your linked logo on the ArtReach website as a partner. (3k monthly visitors)

Media: Include you in the auction-related press release for distribution to local media, with an opportunity to appear on local news/comment for articles related to the fundraiser.

Emails/Newsletters: Feature you in email blasts related to the fundraiser, directing our supporters to your website. (4k subscribers)

Social Media: Tag you on social media posts related to the fundraiser on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn accounts. (8k followers)

Event: Include your name and logo on event signage/promotional items.

Special thanks to Anna Laroque, Community Engagement Manager at ArtReach San Diego Area for sharing their fundraising story here.

ArtReach is very active on social media. Follow them on:

