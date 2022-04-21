The Non Profit Snapcast with Auctria

The Snapcast is a new, interview-based podcast focusing on issues in nonprofit management—from board development to fundraising, to volunteer management, and everything in between. Mickey Desai hosts this podcast to inspire you and illuminate the path to meeting your mission goals.

Auctria was featured on a recent episode sharing how and why to run an auction and event fundraiser. Dropping a few best practices along the way.

Check out the Auctria episode. Like and subscribe for more from Mickey Desai's Nonprofit Snapcast.