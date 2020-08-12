Auctria Plan Updates

Auctria's mission has always been to provide a world-class, yet affordable fundraising solution that is accessible to groups of all sizes. We are adding new features to help optimize and boost your fundraising efforts.

To support the continued growth of our platform and our desire to maintain a high level of support, we are realigning our plans with an expanded free tier and just two paid options.

Auctria believes in fully transparent and upfront pricing with no hidden surprises.

Starting August 17th the free EXPLORER plan will replace the current Lite Plan. New EMERALD and DIAMOND plans will replace our current paid plans for new licenses.

NEW! Texting features will now be included by default on all paid plans

Text-to: register, bid, donate, make payment

Text-to-give can be used year-round

No limit on the number of events per year so you can use Auctria year-round for your fund-a-need donation drives, ticket sales, and other types of events.

Current Auctria Licenses

For existing users, there is no change to your current license or the features included for the duration of your license. Upon renewal, as a thank-you for continued patronage, we are offering a $100 discount in the first year of the new plan.

New Plans

Available from 17-Aug-2020

Explorer

supports up to $10,000\year in event income

max 250 bidders\event

credit card fee 1% (+ payment processor fees)

no texting, no custom emails, no Excel import

access to support resources: user guide, videos, webinars

Explorer Plan: Free

Emerald

supports up to $50,000\year in total event income

includes texting with 1,000 messages\year

max 750 bidders\event

credit card fee 0.5% (+ payment processor fees)

email/chat support

Emerald Plan: $300\year

Diamond

unlimited income

includes texting with 3,000 messages\year

max 1,000 bidders\event

credit card fee 0.25% (+ payment processor fees)

email/chat support

Diamond Plan: $600\year

Auctria Launch & Auctria Assist

Auctria Launch and Auctria Assist are new customer service options designed for those that want help setting up the logistics within the Auctria platform. These are great options to free up your time to work on other important details.

Auctria Launch

Auctria Launch provides an assisted set up for your event and ensure it runs as smoothly and successfully as possible. It takes the set-up work off your to-do list.

During a scheduled discovery call, our specialist will ask you all the pertinent questions about your event then set it all up for you.

Our dedicated team will put together the fundraising event on the Auctria platform so you get more free time.

Auctria Launch includes:

Scheduled discovery call with our event experts and your team

Event setup (including tickets & sponsorships)

Website set-up (using your graphics & assets)

Item import

Review/training call

Event night phone support

Auctria Launch is an add-on for $400\event to help your fundraiser lift-off and soar.

Auctria Assist

Auctria Assist lets you schedule a session with an Auctria specialist for more in-depth personalized consultation or training for you and your auction team.

Auctria Assist is a scheduled session with an Auctria specialist for $100 per 45 min call.