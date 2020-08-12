Auctria Plan Updates

Auctria's mission has always been to provide a world-class, yet affordable fundraising solution that is accessible to groups of all sizes. We are adding new features to help optimize and boost your fundraising efforts.
To support the continued growth of our platform and our desire to maintain a high level of support, we are realigning our plans with an expanded free tier and just two paid options.
Auctria believes in fully transparent and upfront pricing with no hidden surprises.
Starting August 17th the free EXPLORER plan will replace the current Lite Plan. New EMERALD and DIAMOND plans will replace our current paid plans for new licenses.
NEW! Texting features will now be included by default on all paid plans
- Text-to: register, bid, donate, make payment
- Text-to-give can be used year-round
No limit on the number of events per year so you can use Auctria year-round for your fund-a-need donation drives, ticket sales, and other types of events.
Current Auctria Licenses
For existing users, there is no change to your current license or the features included for the duration of your license. Upon renewal, as a thank-you for continued patronage, we are offering a $100 discount in the first year of the new plan.
New Plans
Available from 17-Aug-2020
Explorer
- supports up to $10,000\year in event income
- max 250 bidders\event
- credit card fee 1% (+ payment processor fees)
- no texting, no custom emails, no Excel import
- access to support resources: user guide, videos, webinars
Explorer Plan: Free
Emerald
- supports up to $50,000\year in total event income
- includes texting with 1,000 messages\year
- max 750 bidders\event
- credit card fee 0.5% (+ payment processor fees)
- email/chat support
Emerald Plan: $300\year
Diamond
- unlimited income
- includes texting with 3,000 messages\year
- max 1,000 bidders\event
- credit card fee 0.25% (+ payment processor fees)
- email/chat support
Diamond Plan: $600\year
Auctria Launch & Auctria Assist
Auctria Launch and Auctria Assist are new customer service options designed for those that want help setting up the logistics within the Auctria platform. These are great options to free up your time to work on other important details.
Auctria Launch
Auctria Launch provides an assisted set up for your event and ensure it runs as smoothly and successfully as possible. It takes the set-up work off your to-do list.
During a scheduled discovery call, our specialist will ask you all the pertinent questions about your event then set it all up for you.
Our dedicated team will put together the fundraising event on the Auctria platform so you get more free time.
Auctria Launch includes:
- Scheduled discovery call with our event experts and your team
- Event setup (including tickets & sponsorships)
- Website set-up (using your graphics & assets)
- Item import
- Review/training call
- Event night phone support
Auctria Launch is an add-on for $400\event to help your fundraiser lift-off and soar.
Auctria Assist
Auctria Assist lets you schedule a session with an Auctria specialist for more in-depth personalized consultation or training for you and your auction team.
Auctria Assist is a scheduled session with an Auctria specialist for $100 per 45 min call.