Live Auction Fundraising Frenzy: 11 Innovative Ideas for Big Bids

#1 Golden State Warriors Game Suite?

Think Bigger! Imagine receiving a suite to a Golden State Warriors game. Awesome, right? Now, picture this: you've built a relationship with the donor and pitched a wild idea far in advance. How about 20 kids playing a pickup game with Stephen Curry in your backyard for the afternoon? Throw in a margarita machine for the adults and a catered BBQ for 50 guests. That's beyond priceless! Market it well ahead of time, and it could be your highest-grossing auction lot ever!

#2 Vegas Weekend with a Racing Experience?

Let’s Amp It Up! Secured a weekend in Vegas with a sports car racing experience? Fun, but let's brainstorm with the board and key supporters. What if we offer a private jet for 12 guests to fly to Vegas, stay the weekend, race, and then fly back home in style? Now that’s an adrenaline rush! We sold this package for a whopping $27,000!

Let’s Go All Out! Date nights for a year are always a hit. But what if we up the ante to “TLC for Your Car, House, and Spouse for a Year”? We secure unlimited car washes, home/office cleaning services, and date nights for a year. Valued at $4,000, we sold this package for $10,000!

#4 Foursome at a Private Golf Course?

Add a Twist! A foursome at a private golf course is cool. Now, what if we include our emcee, a local celebrity and golf enthusiast? The original value was $500, but with the emcee joining, we sold it for $2,500!

#5 Private Island Experience?

A Dream Come True! Five days and four nights on your own private island for 10 guests, complete with a private chef, wait staff, and massages included. This insane package was sold for $100,000 by FSA Auctions!

#6 VIP High School Graduation Seats?

Yes, Please! Front row seats to a high school graduation with VIP service. FSA Auctions sold this twice for $8,500 each!

#7 Authentic Spanish Paella Party?

Ole! After some brainstorming, someone remembered a well-known donor who made amazing Paella. We asked her to host a Paella party in the winning bidder’s home with Spanish wine pairings. This delightful experience sold four times for $2,500 each!

#8 Out-of-the-Shoe Box Thinking?

A Foot Forward! We discovered an alum who owned a popular shoe store in LA, frequented by athletes. We packaged two nights at a hotel with airfare, a $500 shoe store credit, and a tour on entrepreneurship with the owner. With effective marketing, we sold this twice for $7,500 each!

#9 Whiskey Tasting?

Spur-of-the-Moment Success! Faced with a shortage of auction items, FSA Auctions struck up a conversation with a well-known guest. On the spot, we sold a whiskey tasting in this person’s home for $2,750!

#10 Food Trucks?

A Crowd Pleaser! Food trucks are a massive hit! FSA Auctions sold a food truck for 100 guests for four hours, twice, at $6,000 each!

#11 Beneficiary’s Painting?

Heartwarming Success!

A painting by one of our beneficiaries was our first auction lot. The young girl, who faced health challenges, shared her story, and in minutes, we sold the painting for over $12,000!



