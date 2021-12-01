How to host a hybrid fundraising event

Understanding hybrid fundraising events & how to host one

Hybrid fundraising events have gained immense popularity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving non-profits a feasible platform to further their fundraising causes. Read on to find out more from Auctria.

What is a hybrid event?

Simply put, hybrid events are a combination of in-person and virtual formats running simultaneously during the event. Two separate audiences attend the same fundraising event, but from multiple online locations as well as at the designated venue. Call it practical or just ‘the best of both worlds’, hybrid fundraising events are improving the way non-profits fundraise. Auctria outlines the benefits of such events.

What are the benefits of a hybrid event?

The primary benefit a hybrid fundraising event offers is flexibility. Donors and supporters who are not able to attend in person can still participate through online fundraising platforms or

technologies. This can be an excellent option as the world is still navigating its way through the pandemic.

The virtual features of hybrid fundraising increase the overall reach of your event as people from across the world can be invited to participate and contribute without the overhead costs involved in a regular event. This huge widening of the audience can bring in greater donations and engagement too.

Hybrid events and their two sets of audiences can provide your organization with a treasure trove of data that can be used to track, analyze and predict engagement, interactions, donations and more.

Finally, hybrid events are excellent avenues to showcase short content schemas that supporters and donors enjoy.

Tips to host successful hybrid fundraising events

Auctria outlines the following tips so you can organize your own successful hybrid event.

Weigh your options

There are several important questions you must ask yourself before embarking upon the hybrid journey. These include:

Do you have enough time to plan the event? It is recommended to have at least 3 to 4 months to plan your hybrid event. Do you have the technical capacity to organize the event? Or will you be hiring a production house to help? What is the main focus of the hybrid event? What types of fundraising activities are you planning to include? In terms of the audience, will you have greater numbers in-person or on a virtual platform? What goals are you looking to achieve with the virtual part of your hybrid event?

Budget and technical needs

Next, it is important to set your budget as well as evaluate your technical capability to organize an engaging hybrid fundraising event. It may be useful to set budgetary and engagement goals to work towards.

Hybrid team

When organizing a hybrid event, it is important to have a robust team that can handle varied tasks including items procurement, sponsorships, logistics, promotions, technology and more.

Fundraising software and website

Use effective fundraising software such as that from Auctria or build your own fundraising website to get the most out of your virtual fundraising efforts. Auctria’s powerful, easy-to-use software is cloud-based, flexible, mobile-optimized and offers built-in reporting and analytics.

Promote your event

In a hybrid fundraising event, the sky is the limit when it comes to attendees as the virtual part of it opens up the event to people from all over the world. Follow these tips from Auctria to ensure your event has the reach it deserves:

Inform supporters and donors about the hybrid nature of the event Take the time to explain how hybrid and especially online fundraising work Share the link for registration and donations Use social media to inform, engage and excite

How can Auctria help?

Auctria’s web-based fundraising software can make running your hybrid events more seamless and effective. Using our software, nonprofits across the board can organize several types of auctions as well as track data including bidding and donations.

Now that you have all the information you need to organize your own hybrid fundraising event, why not contact Auctria and let us help?