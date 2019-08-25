GivingTuesday 2019 [Auctria for Fundraising on #GivingTuesday]

#Black Friday, Cyber Monday

…Giving Tuesday has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy.

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving

Giving Tuesday is fueled by the power of social media and collaboration.

Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

As a current Auctria customer your charity can efficiently capitalize on this day of giving. Get set-up now, and be ready for GivingTuesday spotlight to brighten your charity.

Your own past supporters are the most likely to give future donations.

The Basics

When: 1st Tuesday after Thanksgiving

Date: December 3, 2019

Where: global

What: one common purpose, to celebrate and encourage giving

How: any charity can create synergies with Giving Tuesday with a bit of planning and promotion

Set-Up: Auctria easy set up instructions

Your charity will need a website presence.

Auctria allows the user to create a website for each event. Make a new one now for Giving Tuesday.

Your charity will need the ability to collect funds.

Auctria credit card integration makes the collection process seamless.

Your charity will need provide a receipt to supporters.

Auctria will send an email for online donations, and you can follow up with your own 'thank you' note.

