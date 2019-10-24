Webinar Registration Oct, Nov 2019

Auctria Webinar Wednesday for 2019

All are invited, Auctria webinars are FREE

Auction Fundraising Closeout & Checkout, Wednesday October 30, 7pm (EST)

Auction fundraising closeout and checkout can be easy! Auctria checkout, final bid management, credit card charges/refunds can be streamlined for a stress free auction fundraiser.

REGISTER ME: October 30, 7PM (EST)

Giving Tuesday Campaign Using Auctria, Wednesday November 6, Noon (EST)

How to join the movement. What is GivingTuesday? #GivingTuesday and Auctria are a perfect match. Use your current Auctria license and our pre-built Giving Tuesday event template and have your donation page set up in less than a minute.

REGISTER ME: November 6, Noon (EST)

Secrets to Make More Money for the Auction Fundraiser, Wednesday November 13, Noon (EST)

Featuring A.J. Steinberg, from Queen Bee Fundraising. A.J. is a leader in event-based fundraising and is a recognized topic expert.

How to increase the bottom line a the auction fundraiser. Sharing best practices: filling Seats at the event, tips for marketing the event and using social media. using raffles for additional income streams, sponsorships help fund the event based activities. Fund a need is a fun way to apply a little peer pressure and gets results. A.J. Steinberg from Queen Bee Fundraising will share some real life scenarios and help continue the drive for engagement and long term support from donors, bidders and volunteers

REGISTER ME: November 13, Noon (EST)