Cattle Baron's Ball with Free Rein Foundation

Free Rein Foundation’s Cattle Baron Ball was an incredible success, exceeding all expectations by raising over $200,000 for its essential programs! The sold-out gala's success can be credited to supporters' shared vision to grow Free Rein's mission: Providing a loving sanctuary for abused and unwanted horses and harnessing their unique intuitive abilities to help youth overcome mental health challenges.

To elevate the all-volunteer organization's Cattle Baron's Ball in its 10th anniversary year, Free Rein team members pulled out all the stops to amass valuable items in the silent and live auctions and bring in robust community involvement. They heeded the expert guidance of a professional auctioneer and MC that had the crowd eating out of his hand. Guests had also been treated to delicious dining and drinks on a gorgeous Huntington Beach summer evening, setting the mood for generosity.

Key Points to Success:

High-Value Auction Items

Professional Auctioneer

Community Engagement

Volunteer Dedication

High-Value Auction Items Drive Donations + Activities

The Cattle Baron Ball achieved great financial success largely due to the incorporation of high-value auction items. Ranging from exclusive experiences such as a thrilling helicopter ride with the local police to extravagant travel packages, these sought-after items piqued the interest of attendees, inspiring them to actively participate in competitive bidding. The irresistible appeal of these auction items not only generated a buzz of excitement but also motivated attendees to generously contribute, resulting in a significant boost to the total funds raised.

To add more excitement, Free Rein Foundation made sure to add lots of entertainment such as a live band, dancing, a fun photo booth, a Whiskey Game Room with a blackjack table for guests to try their luck between bids! Making your event fun and engaging is a great way to raise more and make your guests want to come to your next event.

Have a look at their beautiful set-up:



The Power of a Professional Auctioneer

The Free Rein Foundation made a smart choice by hiring a professional auctioneer, Zachary Krone, who is the President of California Coast Auctions. A professional fundraising auctioneer can help ensure that the event runs smoothly and efficiently. The Free Rein Foundation’s decision to hire an auctioneer had a big impact because Zachary Krone was good at understanding the crowd, getting people excited, and encouraging them to give generously. His friendly and fun personality created a lively atmosphere and made everyone feel inspired to donate!



Community Ties and Volunteer Dedication

The Free Rein Foundation's extensive connections within the community played a crucial role in the success of the event. Their strong relationships with local leaders, businesses, and nonprofits helped secure various donations. With the exception of two individuals, all the event staff were Free Rein volunteers, who were always willing to offer their support. As a result, there was no need to expand beyond their established circle. The dedication of these volunteers, totaling over 40, was vital in ensuring that everything ran smoothly.

P. Riggs adeptly coordinated roles for everyone, including managing the check-in line, providing tech support, selling drink tickets, and serving as auction clerks and runners. Pam created a document with everyone’s roles and made sure to train them in advance. So, they knew what to do, and when and where they needed to be.

As events vary, your volunteer needs will vary. Visualize your event not only from the organizer’s perspective but from the guests’ perspective to make sure all of your bases are covered. Coordinating these details in advance helps make things at the event seamless. For example, Free Rein had volunteers for the following areas: check-in line control, check-in, tech control, ticket sales, Silent Auction, Live Auction Clerks, Live Auction Runners, Live Auction Tech Support, Fund-a-Need, checkout, and checkout runners. The hard work and commitment of the volunteers to the Free Rein Foundation’s mission were evident in every detail from greeting the guests.

Put the Fun in Fundraising to Increase Impact!

The Cattle Baron Ball organized by The Free Rein Foundation is a great example of a successful fundraising event. By skillfully combining high-value auction items, having engaging games and entertainment, the expertise of a professional auctioneer, and strong community connections, the foundation was able to raise substantial funds to support its important programs. Lastly, what’s a party without closing it out with some dancing?



Free Rein Foundation was founded in 2014 by Dr. Carole Harris, a psychotherapist and equine therapist, who had a profound belief in the healing abilities of horses. Dr. Harris enlisted the support of her twin sister Mary Behrens, who owns and operates the Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center, and the three of us got to work rescuing horses and offering equine therapy to vulnerable groups.

