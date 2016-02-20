Auctria: The Streamlined Power Auction Engine & Tools

Auctria: The Streamlined & Organized Auction Engine

Take your auction to new heights.

Auctria is an easy to use, but powerful web application for running silent, live or online fundraising auctions.

Auctria is THE auction engine that transforms an ordinary auction into a power auction.

Auctria Organizes

Auctria is the complete organized solution to full integration from start to finish. Track the entire procurement process from donor, to items, to auction offering. Record the entire bid process from bidder registration to bidding to close out. All the tools to run the auction streamlined and organized.

All printed materials can be managed and printed in an organized fashion:

website

bid sheets

display pages

gift certificates

basket items can easily organized and tracked

Other fun features that you may not realize you want but may need later to maintain the auction effortlessly:

import and export excel data you can do

sales tax can easily easily be organized and tracked

kiosk mode is the click of a button and creates a slide-show of the auction catalog

SHARE THE WORK

Auctria is accessible from any internet connection with multiple users

Auction teams change yet Auctria does not therefore historical data is available

teaming is breeze because data input is always live and secure

maintain current and accurate databases that are built by your team with your data

streamline procurement and marketing by utilizing past donor and bidder data

TRACK THE DETAILS

Auctria allows the team to load data seamlessly in one centralized location

Auctria becomes the home base to maintain all data

Auctria is the work engine to help the group works smart

register bidders, record bids, purchases, donations in a fully integrated smooth application

save time using the built in templates for custom reports, print-outs,

save time using the built in templates or create group specific stationery for letters

customizing reports and print-outs can be done in just a few steps

DASHBOARD REPORT

Auctria summarizes the live and current data in an easy to read dashboard report to readily monitor critical details

Auctria dashboard keeps a live count-down clock running

live data allows the user to review:

items donated numerically and by retail value

donor donations

in-progress bids and sales

closed bids and sales

bidders registered in quantity and dollar collections

CREDIT CARD

Auctria makes collecting funds neat & simple. Process credit cards safely with easy setup and support for card readers

Bidders load credit card information once then can make purchases tickets, donations and make bids

END OF AUCTION CLOSE OUT

Auctria handles the details. If you choose, one button closes the entire auction and auto collects from bidders the final winning bids. Auction close-out simultaneously emails out winning bidder notifications and collects the funds when the auction closes with a fully integrated credit card function

Easily follow-up with bidder receipts using the standard format or customize ahead for the charity

Easily create and print or distribute donor thank you letters

Easily create and print or distribute bidder notices

Easily view and run reports immediately after the auction closes

FORMS & CONSISTENCY

Auctria elegantly maintains consistency throughout the event. 'Brand’ the auction website and all communications with the group's logo and marketing message.

Auctria has done all the work formatting bids sheets, bid book, display pages & gift certificates

Auctria is flexible and allows for customized stationery to maintain the look and details the fundraiser requires

EASY TO LEARN, EASY TO USE

Auctria is the supreme program for ease of use for both the fundraising team as well as the bidder and donor. The entire infrastructure was built to run all types of auctions with ease of a professional looking and working event

Auctria has consistent format throughout the platform so adding a donor, bidder or auction item is organized seamlessly

Customization can be done easily by the user to give the auction the identity and personality of the charity

Auctria is straightforward and makes for a smooth event, here are some case studies for inspiration