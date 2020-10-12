Auctria is VERY Social
Facebook updates provide current articles and new ideas in the auction fundraising industry. Content on FB authored by Auctria and linked from reputable sources. Auctria’s Facebook page connects auction volunteers in their own online ‘community’ share best practices.
Twitter feed is designed for quick tips and information from leading experts for auction fundraising.
Podcasts
Events With Benefits
Auctria was proud to share some auction fresh tips and takes on the Events with Benefits podcast. Listen to Auctria's interview to uncover auction tips and tricks.
Tony Martignetti
Tony Martignetti, fundraising guru broadcasts a very informative podcast: Fundraising Fundamentals. This month's podcast is featured in The Chronicle of Philanthropy and invited Auctria and a client to discuss online fundraising. Listen to Auctria's advice to using data from past auctions to improve and expand your event.
Follow Auctria or pin your favorites from our boards. Over 500 pins on pins with link to donation request pages and fundraising tips.
Mega-Donation Board links to donation pages
Links to over 100 national and local restaurants and general merchandise and services.
Sports-Donation Board links for sports donations
Links to donation pages for NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA College sports and more.
Raffle board
Links to creative raffle ideas.
Keepsakes board
Keepsakes are priceless and can yield BIG donations when created with love and promoted with passion.
GivingTuesday
Golf Tournament Auction Board
Donation request links for golf equipment, resorts and experts.