Auctria is VERY Social

Facebook updates provide current articles and new ideas in the auction fundraising industry. Content on FB authored by Auctria and linked from reputable sources. Auctria’s Facebook page connects auction volunteers in their own online ‘community’ share best practices.

Twitter feed is designed for quick tips and information from leading experts for auction fundraising.

Podcasts

Events With Benefits

Auctria was proud to share some auction fresh tips and takes on the Events with Benefits podcast. Listen to Auctria's interview to uncover auction tips and tricks.

Tony Martignetti

Tony Martignetti, fundraising guru broadcasts a very informative podcast: Fundraising Fundamentals. This month's podcast is featured in The Chronicle of Philanthropy and invited Auctria and a client to discuss online fundraising. Listen to Auctria's advice to using data from past auctions to improve and expand your event.

Follow Auctria or pin your favorites from our boards. Over 500 pins on pins with link to donation request pages and fundraising tips.

Links to over 100 national and local restaurants and general merchandise and services.

Links to donation pages for NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA College sports and more.

Links to creative raffle ideas.

Keepsakes are priceless and can yield BIG donations when created with love and promoted with passion.

Donation request links for golf equipment, resorts and experts.