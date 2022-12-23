7 Top Tips for Promoting Your Auction on Facebook and Twitter

Whether you’re holding a charity gala auction or hosting a traditional school auction fundraiser, it’s a great idea to promote your event online, and on social media in particular. Both Facebook and Twitter are excellent platforms for getting people’s attention and growing your list of invitees. Here are 7 tips to help promote your event on Facebook And Twitter and create excitement.

!. Auction Items that Sparkle

Your auction lots are your main draw, so talk about them! Feature your most special auction catalogue items on Facebook or Twitter posts by whipping up anticipation about them with some enticing copy and high-quality photographs, or even short videos. Showcase each item and really generate a buzz.

After the initial post about your event, keep your followers updated with reminders so they don’t forget about it! Post regularly - once or twice a week should suffice - to keep interested parties updated, but not so often that they get fed up with you! “Include various hooks to keep people excited and on board,” says Stacie Jones, a business writer at Uktopwriters and Boomessays. “These can include the latest news, links to press releases and photos of last year’s event.”

If your auction prizes have been sponsored or donated by local businesses, take the opportunity to tell your sponsors’ story and why they are supporting your charity. Interview your sponsors about their involvement and post video clips of them describing the prize they have donated. You can also link to the sponsor’s own landing page.

4. Get people engaging

Encourage interaction by coming up with talking points in your posts. For example, if you’re auctioning off an overseas vacation, ask followers to name their dream destination and who they would take with them. Set up mini quizzes, with questions relating to your catalogue items. You could also conduct polls. If you make your Facebook post an “event” there’s the option for followers to not only tell you if they will be attending, but to invite others. And your posts can be shared on Facebook or retweeted on Twitter.

5. Pin your post

Don’t forget that you can pin your post (on Facebook, go to the arrow in the top right-hand corner of the post, click it and select ‘pin’. On Twitter, click the three dots top right and do the same). It will be the first post people will see when they come onto your page so make sure it’s your most eye-catching.

You can use hashtags on Facebook, but they really come into their own on Twitter. Hashtags are searchable keywords, so think carefully about which ones you choose. You can also create your own hashtag for your auction, e.g., #promisegala23, for people to use when they share your posts and - after the event - when they share pictures and talk about how great your auction was! The hashtag can also be used in other aspects of your marketing, like flyers and wristbands, or could be printed onto t-shirts.

7. Use your words

Particularly with a Twitter post, you don’t have much space to get your message across, so be concise and create copy that is vivid, persuasive and to the point. Make sure you give all the key information, with the most important details first. “Each post is your version of an elevator pitch,” says Peter Finch, a journalist at State of writing and Paper Fellows. “Be playful, creative and different, and attract the attention your auction deserves!”

Both Facebook and Twitter are brilliant platforms to promote your auction if you get to grips with their unique features and use them to your advantage. If you create engaging posts, your followers and others that see the posts will not only attend your auction with excitement and enthusiasm, but share the posts, creating additional buzz. Don’t forget to post regularly, and to use hashtags, and you’ll see your promotions fly.

Rebecca Leigh is a writer on marketing strategy for UK Writings and Academized. She contributes to tech and marketing conferences, is a business consultant, and writes articles for online magazines and blogs like OX Essays.