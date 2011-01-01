Learn More
Discover
Features
Webinars and Demo
Partners
Events Directory
Resources
Blog
Fundraising Articles
Case Studies
User Guide
See All
Pricing
Menu
Pricing
Features
Webinars and Demo
Partners
Events Directory
Blog
Fundraising Articles
Case Studies
User Guide
All Resources
Easy-to-Use Virtual Live Auctions
Take your live auction event online as part of an virtual auction with Auctria. Engage your bidders in real time through live online bidding.
View a Free Demo Today
Experience Auctria as a bidder in an online demo auction
Your name *
Your email *
Try Bidding Now!
Virtual Live Auctions Made Easy
With Auctria we make it easy to keep the energy high even if your live event is fully virtual.
Take an online auction tour
Auctria makes the event fundraiser shine
Each event has its very own event website
Include branded colors, photos and video
Use the site to sell tickets, sponsorships
Accept monetary donations and auction item donation details
Recognize sponsors and donors
(Event Dashboard)
Auctria makes it easy
Track items, donors, bidders
Sell tickets, sponsorships, raffles
Product bid sheets, display pages, catalogs, receipts
Safe and secure credit card processing, self-checkout, batch checkout, Google Pay and Apple Pay
Auction Summary
Tickets Dashboard
Items Dashboard
(Auction Summary)
Transparent pricing
Live demos weekly
Try Auctria for free for as long as you wish
What Our Customers Have To Say
Ready to accelerate your auction?
Join more than 50,000 events using Auctria
Try Auctria Now