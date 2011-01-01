Silent Auction Software

Auctria

Screenshot source: Auctria.com - Auction Summary
Auctria streamlines the entire auction process. Seamlessly manage donors and procurement, bidders and bidding and checkout.
From the first donor and donation through bidders to the last receipt allows the fundraising team to track and manage all aspects of the fundraising event.

  • Procurement: track the entire process from donor contact → items → auction offering
  • Bidder Automation: centralize the bidding process from registration → bids, payments & donations → checkout
  • Generate Printed Materials: bid sheets, display pages, gift certificates, & auction catalog
  • Tickets can be sold on your event website. Individual, couples, full table, and sponsored.
  • Sponsorships: can be sold and recognized on your event website.
  • Raffles: can be set-up for purchase and even use our random generator to choose a winner.
  • Checkout-Out: collect payments, donations, ticket & product sales, print or email receipts efficiently

By using Auctria from day 1 of event and auction planning fundraising means being organized. Being organized means time is saved. Saved time means human resources can be used to tell your story, develop relationships, market and raise more funds.
Each event has it's very own website. Use Auctria's templates or brand it with your logo and colors. Add your own images and video to tell visitors why they should donate and help.

Always Current

Screenshot source: Auctria.com - Item List
Auctria allows any user with an internet connection to manage and view all auction activities. Administrators can work smoothly behind the scenes. Donors and bidders can view and bid on the auction.

  • Team members can all access the same program, at the same time from any location, or any computer platform
  • Behind the scenes tracking is always up-to-the-minute
  • Team members can work independently yet remain consistent
  • Donors & bidders see a professional and polished auction product

Work cross-country or cross-platform with all team members because Auctria runs on our servers. Everything stays organized and consistent, looking uniform & sharp.

Online Bidding and Event Website

Screenshot source: Auctria.com - Auction Website
Take your event online and engage with bidders and donors through the exclusive event website.
You can offer online bidding either before or during the event and bidders can participate wherever they are: via the website from any browser, using the mobile bidding app or by text message.
Auctria provides each auction event its own exclusive website. Use the website to create a professional and online presence prior to the event. Promote your auction to help with procurement, handle ticket sales and acknowledge donors.
Showcase an online catalog for marketing, pre-bidding or a full online auction. Website templates make it straightforward to create an awesome looking web site.

  • Website is dedicated to share and connect with your donor and bidders.
  • Creating an online presence at the beginning of the auction planning process lends credibility to the event
  • Procurement is boosted when donors see their business being appreciated and promoted
  • Website templates make it quick to setup and personalize with different web elements
  • Start with Auctria's core template and you are ready to go
  • Edit to change colors and and your logo
  • Use themed templates for a fun design like: Casino, spring, music, school, super hero, and winter. New templates are added seasonally
  • Add buttons, links, outside links
  • Stand out with Auctria, no two websites look alike

A dedicated website is a necessity for auction fundraising. A sharp website exudes legitimacy and credibility. Donors want to see a well thought out fundraising auction that is straightforward to use.
The auction web site can be accessed 24 hours a day to help promote mission. Engage visitors to register, bid and donate, engage & share on social media.

Auction Process

Screenshot source: Auctria.com - Checkout
There are lots of moving pieces to a fundraising auction. Organize all operations with one program. Fundraising team uses Auctria for marketing. Procurement team loads all donors and donations. Finance team uses Auctria for collections and reporting.

  • Dashboard reports help see the overall picture
  • Reports give fingertip access and can be customized for your needs
  • Auctria manages the auction process and forms: donors, donations, bidder registration, bid sheets, bid catalog, item pricing and bid increments, collections and receipts

Mobile Bidding

Screenshot source: Auctria.com - Mobile App
(Screenshot source: Auctria.com - Mobile App)

Go mobile for online only or in-person auction bidding. Ditch the paper and let bidders get real time outbid notices on their preferred mobile device. App is available now for download for both iOS and Android.

  • View & search the catalog in a mobile friendly design
  • Easily place bids
  • Receive out bid notifications and event messages.

The mobile app is designed for bidding in both long running online auctions and in-person events. Users receive pop-up notifications when they are out bid encouraging then to bid again and help your auction soar.

