Silent Auction Software

Auctria streamlines the entire auction process. Seamlessly manage donors and procurement, bidders and bidding and checkout.

From the first donor and donation through bidders to the last receipt allows the fundraising team to track and manage all aspects of the fundraising event.

Procurement: track the entire process from donor contact → items → auction offering

Bidder Automation: centralize the bidding process from registration → bids, payments & donations → checkout

Generate Printed Materials: bid sheets, display pages, gift certificates, & auction catalog

Tickets can be sold on your event website. Individual, couples, full table, and sponsored.

Sponsorships: can be sold and recognized on your event website.

Raffles: can be set-up for purchase and even use our random generator to choose a winner.

Checkout-Out: collect payments, donations, ticket & product sales, print or email receipts efficiently

By using Auctria from day 1 of event and auction planning fundraising means being organized. Being organized means time is saved. Saved time means human resources can be used to tell your story, develop relationships, market and raise more funds.

Each event has it's very own website. Use Auctria's templates or brand it with your logo and colors. Add your own images and video to tell visitors why they should donate and help.