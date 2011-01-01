Silent Auction Software

Auctria streamlines the entire auction process. Seamlessly manage donors and procurement, bidders and bidding and checkout.
From the first donor and donation through bidders to the last receipt allows the fundraising team to track and manage all aspects of the fundraising event.
By using Auctria from day 1 of event and auction planning fundraising means being organized. Being organized means time is saved. Saved time means human resources can be used to tell your story, develop relationships, market and raise more funds.
Each event has it's very own website. Use Auctria's templates or brand it with your logo and colors. Add your own images and video to tell visitors why they should donate and help.
Auctria allows any user with an internet connection to manage and view all auction activities. Administrators can work smoothly behind the scenes. Donors and bidders can view and bid on the auction.
Work cross-country or cross-platform with all team members because Auctria runs on our servers. Everything stays organized and consistent, looking uniform & sharp.
Take your event online and engage with bidders and donors through the exclusive event website.
You can offer online bidding either before or during the event and bidders can participate wherever they are: via the website from any browser, using the mobile bidding app or by text message.
Auctria provides each auction event its own exclusive website. Use the website to create a professional and online presence prior to the event. Promote your auction to help with procurement, handle ticket sales and acknowledge donors.
Showcase an online catalog for marketing, pre-bidding or a full online auction. Website templates make it straightforward to create an awesome looking web site.
A dedicated website is a necessity for auction fundraising. A sharp website exudes legitimacy and credibility. Donors want to see a well thought out fundraising auction that is straightforward to use.
The auction web site can be accessed 24 hours a day to help promote mission. Engage visitors to register, bid and donate, engage & share on social media.
There are lots of moving pieces to a fundraising auction. Organize all operations with one program. Fundraising team uses Auctria for marketing. Procurement team loads all donors and donations. Finance team uses Auctria for collections and reporting.
Go mobile for online only or in-person auction bidding. Ditch the paper and let bidders get real time outbid notices on their preferred mobile device. App is available now for download for both iOS and Android.
The mobile app is designed for bidding in both long running online auctions and in-person events. Users receive pop-up notifications when they are out bid encouraging then to bid again and help your auction soar.
Create a free account for your group or organization. Anyone can sign up.
Enter a few details about your event.
Begin selling tickets, entering items, tracking donors or producing the forms you need.