Fundraising Podcast Collection

Auctria is thrilled to share a collection of podcasts we we've been invited to over the years. We are grateful for these opportunities to engage with fellow experts in the fundraising industry to exchange experiences, insights and ideas. Check out the links below for a mix of information and inspiration:

In this episode of A Modern Nonprofit Podcast, Laurie Hochman from Auctria discusses the ongoing success of auctions in fundraising. She emphasizes that while fundraising outcomes vary by audience, auctions remain a valuable tool, with some events raising hundreds of thousands or even millions. Success often depends on audience engagement and repeated participation over time, this highlights the importance of long-term cultivation and relationship-building in fundraising efforts.

Each week, 'People in Fundraising' host Tim Wilson engages with philanthropy leaders across areas such as frontline development, prospect management & research, donor relations & stewardship, donor/alumni engagement, and more. Laurie Hochman joins "People in Fundraising" from Florida to enthusiastically discuss her career history prior to and since joining the nonprofit world.



In this episode Trevor Nelson (HGA Fundraising) dives deep into the world of fundraising with a special guest, Laurie Hochman, from Auctria. We uncover how little details can significantly impact donor engagement and support. Laurie shares valuable insights on why paying attention to every aspect of your event is key to creating lasting impressions and fostering long-term donor relationships. Laurie also provides expert insights into how good software can elevate your fundraiser not just for the event itself but for years to come.

Life Events Staffing presented series of talks with partners, covering the services that can help to streamline event management and enhance fundraising efforts for corporate and charity events.

Laurie Hochman visits the SnapCast to talk about her work, and what Auctria does for nonprofits. Auctria was founded in 2011. When this episode was recorded, Auctria celebrated 10 year anniversary, powering over 40,000 events in that time, providing tools to raise over $400 million. We talk about how Auctria works, and how the relationship between Auctria and their clients gets built.

As a seasoned event professional and podcast host, Anca Platon Trifan, CMP, DES champions women behind-the-scenes in AV, event production, and technology, advocating for mental and physical fitness as well as diversity in AV. This episode was dedicated to Auctria and its impact on fundraising during the pandemic, highlighting how its ability to facilitate virtual fundraising helped organizations continue their efforts.

Events with Benefits Podcast is hosted by three longtime event fundraising professionals: Danny Hooper, benefit auctioneer at Danny Hooper Productions; Ian Lauth, VP of Marketing at Winspire; and Renee Zau, Co-founder & CEO of DonationMatch. Auctria's very own Laurie Hochman shares multidimensional approach to boosting auction revenue, including overview of auction technology, tips to sell more tickets and registrations, and more.

In this episode of Fundraising Fundamentals, two experts Laurie Hochman (Auctria) and Gina Shugar (Calusa Elementary PTA) explain how to use data and audience engagement to move a benefit sale online.