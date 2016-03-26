Introducing Auctria

Charity Auction Organizer is now Auctria

As part of our ongoing evolution, Charity Auction Organizer is now Auctria.

Enabling groups to fundraise and run over 10,000 auctions over 5 years helped Auctria continuously improve and grow.

And grow we have, right into a new name and website!

Auctria is fully committed to providing affordable tools to help groups of any size run successful fundraising auctions.

Auctria will provide same great service.

All your data is available Auctria, on going auctions are unaffected.

Licenses will seamlessly transfer to Auctria with no change.

There will be no disruption in service.

No work is necessary on your end to change anything!

We will not stop improving. Feedback is always appreciated.

What do I need to do?

Nothing!

You can access the site now through www.auctria.com but links through www.charityauctionorganizer.com will continue to work for you and your bidders.