New 2017 Release!

Happy New Year!
To kick off 2017 we have made the new version of the site the default version.
This release has been under development for a long time and brings a host of new features:
- Track expenses for your event
- Handle consignment rules to automatically create expenses when an item is sold
- Improved ticket handling
- Track seating assignments against tables
- All forms to be produced for subsets of items, bidders and donors
- Provide a unified search bar for items, bidders and donors
- New features for communicating with bidders via email and text messages
- Generate Word documents from templates, including address labels, bidder paddles and donor receipts.
We understand you may have been working with the older version of the site in preparation for an event, and this is still available at previous.auctria.com.
You can continue to use that version through until at least June 30, 2017 and all data is shared between the old and new sites.