New 2017 Release!

Happy New Year!

To kick off 2017 we have made the new version of the site the default version.

This release has been under development for a long time and brings a host of new features:

Track expenses for your event

Handle consignment rules to automatically create expenses when an item is sold

Improved ticket handling

Track seating assignments against tables

All forms to be produced for subsets of items, bidders and donors

Provide a unified search bar for items, bidders and donors

New features for communicating with bidders via email and text messages

Generate Word documents from templates, including address labels, bidder paddles and donor receipts.

We understand you may have been working with the older version of the site in preparation for an event, and this is still available at previous.auctria.com.

You can continue to use that version through until at least June 30, 2017 and all data is shared between the old and new sites.